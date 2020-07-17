Visalia Unified releases school reopening plan, campuses will open for some students

The Visalia Unified School District announced on Thursday that school campuses will reopen for students in the fall.Parents will be given two learning options to choose from - a hybrid model, combining some at-school learning and some at-home learning, or a full distance learning model.Those parents who are not ready to send their children back to a school campus can take the second option and their kids can carry on their learning completely online.The semester starts on August 13.The district says the plan may change based on guidance by state and local health officials.