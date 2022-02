FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some new businesses are coming to northwest Fresno's El Paseo Marketplace.Hayashi Ramen is opening its first Fresno location in July.The plan is to hire about 30 people for the new restaurant. There's already one in Clovis featuring custom ramen dishes.Round Table Pizza is also hiring about 30 to 35 people and is set to open in the middle of this month.Yogurtland is also preparing to open toward the end of this month. At least 12 people are being hired to work at that location.