FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are looking for a man in connection to a homicide in Fresno back in March.Detectives believe 18-year-old Eleuterio Alejandro Flores shot and killed 18-year-old Julian Cerda on March 20th.Cerda was outside a Valero gas station at Maple and Shields when an argument broke out between him, his friends, and a man in a white pick-up truck.Police now believe Flores was in that truck and opened fire, hitting Cerda multiple times.Cerda was rushed to the hospital where he died.Officers say Flores is a known gang member and should be considered armed and dangerous.