Travel

Delta flight makes emergency landing in NYC with mysterious front-end damage

NEW YORK -- A Delta Airlines plane bound for New York's LaGuardia Airport was diverted on Monday night after reported a problem with its navigation equipment.

The Airbus A319 carrying 43 passengers from Palm Beach, Florida, landed safely at JFK Airport just before 7 p.m.

Photos show that the plane's front cone sustained significant damage.

Delta says that the plane hit a bird. They previously thought the damage might have been caused by hail.

"Delta flight 1076 operating from West Palm Beach to New York-LaGuardia diverted to New York-JFK after encountering a bird," Delta officials said in a statement. "The flight landed safely and without incident, and maintenance is evaluating the aircraft."

The FAA is investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew york cityqueenslaguardia airportflight emergencydeltajfk international airportemergency landing
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dinuba woman mourns loss of her mother as family members contract COVID-19
Police identify 2 killed in Visalia head-on crash
Concrete mixer topples over on Hwy 99 off-ramp in Fresno
Madera County added to CA's monitoring list, indoor dining, bars must close
Madera Co. court website hacked, redirects to portal for porn and prostitution
Central California coronavirus cases
New rules: Foreign students must leave US if classes go online
Show More
Madera County seeing quick rise in number of COVID-19 cases
Woman stabbed in Sanger, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
Visalia family escapes house fire likely caused by illegal fireworks
Valley Air District issues 'health caution' for smoke looming from wildfire
CA teacher who allegedly coughed on child in Yogurtland loses job
More TOP STORIES News