Hippopotamus wanders through South Africa gas station

People didn't have to go far in South Africa to feel like they were on safari.

A hippopotamus was caught on video taking a stroll near a gas station in St. Lucia on Sunday. St Lucia lies at the edge of the vast iSimangaliso Wetland Park, home to a large population of hippos.

Marie Stubbe was stopped across the street when the hippo wandered upon the forecourt of the Engen gas station.

The hippo returned back to Lake St. Lucia "after grazing around town," according to a Facebook post by the OK Express grocery store at the station.

St Lucia lies at the edge of the vast iSimangaliso Wetland Park. Stubbe said it is common for hippos to come out of the lake after sunset to graze.

