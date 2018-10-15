A musician in Missouri took the stage at a rock concert and commanded the show like a pro.Thousands attending a Foo Fighters performance were introduced to the young and skilled guitarist.10-year old Collier Rule caught the eye of front man Dave Grohl as the band performed an encore.Grohl invited Collier to come up and handed the boy a blue guitar.Collier then started to play the familiar riff of Metallica's "Enter Sandman" and soon the band joined in.The Foo Fighters were so taken back by his monster performance they offered up the guitar as a gift.This was Collier's first stage jam with more than 15,000 cheering him on and his mom says chances are, it won't be his last."If he had anything to say about it he'd be resigning fifth grade tomorrow to go on the road. So we're gonna work on you know, finishing fifth grade," said Jennifer Rule.Collier's mother says her son practices every day before and after school.Collier's middle name is Cash in honor of Johnny Cash.