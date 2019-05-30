entertainment

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: ABC30's Brianna Ruffalo, Brandon Johansen fly the Millennium Falcon

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ever wanted to fly Han Solo's Millennium Falcon? Well, here's what it looks like!

Smuggler's Run at Galaxy's Edge lets you become a pilot, gunner or engineer aboard the iconic ship.

ABC30's Brianna Ruffalo and Brandon Johansen took a spin inside the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy, where they got to step behind the controls in the cockpit.

"It's really fulfilling that fantasy that people have had for 40 years of flying the Millennium Falcon," said senior consulting designer Casey Ging.

Each role has interactive jobs to do during the mission.

"And you're actually flying the thing. If you go left, the ship will go left." Ging said. "If you take damage from oncoming TIE fighters you have to repair the ship. It's the most immersive interaction we've ever completed."

Brianna: "Is it done?!"

Brandon: "No, not done!"

The team behind the ride worked closely with LucasFilm to ensure authenticity in every detail.

Watch Brianna and Brandon fly the Millennium Falcon in the video above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentdisneydisneylandstar warsstar wars land
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Never-released photos of James Dean's fatal crash up for auction
'The Rock' visits Hawaii protesters as envoy prepares talks
Sylvester Stallone working on new 'Rocky' film, TV prequel
Krispy Kreme opens redesigned shop with doughnut-infused ice cream
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News