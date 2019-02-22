ENTERTAINMENT

College student wows crowd at Michael Buble concert

UDel student wows crowd at Michael Buble concert. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on February 22, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA --
A University of Delaware student hopes to teach music to children someday, but at a Michael Buble concert this week, she was the one in the spotlight.

Buble is known for sharing the microphone with random fans, but it's never planned..

It was Erin Bellucci's turn to take the mic at Madison Square Garden Wednesday night.

Bellucci's sister had her camera ready.

The UDel junior belted out the cover Etta James' 'At Last' in perfect key, wowing the crowd and Buble himself.

As luck would have it, Ryan Seacrest was in the crowd, so maybe we'll be seeing Bellucci on American Idol.

Seacrest and Kelly Ripa spoke about Bellucci's performance on Thursday's episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest talk UDel student's show-stopping moment on "Live with Kelly & Ryan" on February 21, 2019.

