Rapper Lil Nas X appears to come out in tweet

Rapper Lil Nas X posted a tweet at the end of Pride Month that appears to say he's coming out as gay.



The post has artwork from his new album with a rainbow and a tweet that said, "Some of y'all already know. Thought I made it obvious. This is what I gotta do, can't be regretting when I'm old."

The post encourages his fans to "listen closely" to his new song "c7osure."

Lil Nas X has a chart topper with "Old Town Road" that's the longest-running number one hit of the year.

