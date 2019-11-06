american music awards

American Music Awards 2019 performers include Lizzo, Billie Eilish

Lizzo and Billie Eilish are set to perform at the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, on ABC. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP; Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES -- Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Lizzo are all set to perform later this month at the 2019 American Music Awards.

The Nov. 24 telecast will mark Billie Eilish's very first award show performance as well as Lizzo's first American Music Awards performance. Cabello and Lipa both performed last in 2018. Cabello, Eilish and Lizzo are also nominees.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift were both previously announced as performers. Swift, who will receive the Artist of the Decade award, is set to put on "an unprecedented performance celebrating the biggest hits of her career."

The 2019 American Music Awards will air Sunday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC. Click here to see a full list of 2019 American Music Awards nominees.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists until Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at 11:59:59 p.m. PT. by visiting goo.gle/AMAsVote or by going to Google.com and using the search terms "AMAs Vote" or "[Nominee Name] AMAs Vote."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlive musicaward showstelevisionamerican music awards
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS
2019 American Music Awards nominees: Taylor Swift could set new record
Taylor Swift becomes most decorated woman in AMAs history
Here are your 2018 American Music Awards winners
XXXTentacion posthumously wins American Music Award
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family's home destroyed, 2 dogs killed in Dinuba fire
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Single mother awarded $101M by jury for baby's brain damage
16-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in west central Fresno
Tulare council members move marijuana ordinance to public hearing
Man struck, killed by vehicle in east central Fresno
Sears closing its Fresno, Visalia locations
Show More
Attempted murder trial coming in crash caught on camera in Fresno parking lot
Clovis mayor joins 20 endorsing idea to buy out PG&E, turn utility into co-op
Tulare Western HS band teacher accused of providing alcohol to student
St. John's Cathedral fence proposal looks to curb crime at church
California illegal pot seizure tops $1.5B this year
More TOP STORIES News