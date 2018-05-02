New splash area opens at Fresno's Chaffee Zoo

Dozens of kids got to play in the new "Wilderness Falls" splash area at Fresno's Chaffee Zoo for the first time on Tuesday.Right now it's only open to pass holders but it will open to the public on Friday.The cooler temps on Tuesday morning didn't stop kids from experiencing all it has to offer."They are still enjoying it," said parent Ashley Wyckoff. "Kids are very resilient, even though I'm cold watching it they are having a lot of fun."So what can kids do at Wilderness Falls?There is a little creek for them to take a dip, a waterfall to hang out under, geysers (which have been a big hit), a sand pit area and a lookout Tower with of course a slide.It took a few months to construct and finish. All this made possible through Measure Z."We've been waiting to come for weeks," said parent Jamie Vlahavas. "We pass by every day and look at it and the kids are really excited."Parents are glad it will be open during those hot summer months. The kids, so far loving it."I haven't seen them in several minutes because they are just having fun playing," said Wyckoff.Wilderness Falls is right next to Dino Dig, as well as a patio area with a nursing nook for mothers.Admission to Wilderness Falls is included in the Zoo ticket price.