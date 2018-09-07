ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Nicki Minaj about Geoffrey Owens: 'I personally want to donate $25,000' after Trader Joe's job shaming

EMBED </>More Videos

Actor Geoffrey Owens talks to ''Good Morning America'' about the ''job shaming'' controversy, saying he doesn't want anyone to feel sorry for him for having a job at Trader Joe's. (''Good Morning America'')

The Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens continues to get support after he was shamed for taking a second job at Trader Joe's, but this time that comes in the form of a monetary offer from superstar Nicki Minaj.

"That man is now getting so many opportunities, I personally want to donate $25,000," she said on her new radio show, calling him a "legend."

This all comes after a photo of Owens bagging groceries went viral.

RELATED: 'The Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens on Trader Joe's job shaming controversy

Owens said earlier this week that at first he was hurt by the attention his second job was getting, but then he was overwhelmed by all the support.

"The period of devastation was so short because, so shortly after that, my wife and I started to read these responses of support from all over the world," Owens explained to Good Morning America on Tuesday. "So the shame period didn't last very long."

As Owens' story gained attention, Tyler Perry offered him an acting gig, and ABC News confirmed that he will have a recurring role on the series The Haves and the Have Nots.

RELATED: Geoffrey Owens accepts Tyler Perry's job offer

"I have such tremendous respect for a man who has no pride about working," Perry told Good Morning America on Wednesday. "That's the true measure of a man, the true measure of an artist."

Owens joked on Tuesday that he's "more of a celebrity now" than at the height of his career, and he said the last thing he wants is for anyone to pity him.

"I've had a career that most actors would die for," he said. "No one has to feel sorry for me. I'm doing fine."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttrader joe'sactorhollywoodtelevisioncareers
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News