Puerto Rican singer Ozuna" just announced dates for his upcoming U.S. tour and he is stopping in Fresno.He will perform at the Save Mart Center in November.After a successful debut album "Odisea", Ozuna is set to release a second album, Aura.He has produced several chart-topping songs, including-Unica and Solita. The new album will feature a collaboration with Cardi B.Ozuna will perform in Fresno on November 4th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.