SUPER BOWL

Super Bowl halftime show to feature Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott

EMBED </>More Videos

Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott will perform at this year's Super Bowl halftime show in Atlanta.

ATLANTA --
It's official: Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott will perform at this year's Super Bowl halftime show in Atlanta.

Maroon 5 had been the widely reported halftime show act since September, but the NFL didn't confirm the band as its headliner until mid-January.

VIDEO: What to know about Travis Scott
EMBED More News Videos

What to know about Houston native, Travis Scott


Typically one of the most fiercely sought gigs in music, the Super Bowl halftime show has this year been the subject of boycott and protest. Numerous acts have turned down the NFL in support of Colin Kaepernick and other players who have taken a knee during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice.

Gerald Griggs, vice president of the Atlanta chapter of the NAACP, has said the NAACP asked performers who have signed up to reconsider their participation. More than 84,000 have signed an online petition urging Maroon 5 to withdraw from the Super Bowl "until the league changes their policy and support players' constitutional right to protest."

Billboard reported that Scott, who reportedly signed on in December, only agreed to perform if the NFL made a joint donation to an organization fighting for social justice. With the NFL, Scott made a $500,000 donation to Van Jones' Dream Corps.

Before the game, R&B singer Gladys Knight will perform the national anthem. Actor Aarron Loggins will perform the anthem in sign language.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentSuper Bowlnflrapperu.s. & worldmusic newssportslive musicGeorgia
SUPER BOWL
Dodgers wish Rams good luck in Super Bowl during surprise visit
Chick-fil-A won't make Super Bowl Sunday exception
Super Bowl 53 ads: See a sneak peek
Lawsuit seeks redo of Rams-Saints NFC game
More Super Bowl
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Want to attend Beyonce, Jay-Z concerts for free for life? Just go vegan
See who's performing at the 2019 Oscars
Tribal tradition: Albuquerque's the Gathering of Nations coming soon, a flight away from Fresno
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 killed, 2 injured in car crash in Madera County
Highway 140 leading to Yosemite to be shut down ahead of storm
Fresno Catholic Church hiring FBI officials to investigate sexual abuse allegations
Lawsuit filed against city of Fresno over Measure P
$115 million expansion project announced for Fresno airport
Detectives investigating homicide in rural Madera County
Visalia Police searching for more suspects in Wednesday home invasion
Walmart announces new sick leave policy, bonuses for good attendance
Show More
Virginia governor apologizes after racist yearbook image emerges
Pharmacist delivers prescription on snowmobile to snowed-in elderly couple
'Fiji Water Girl' files lawsuit against Fiji Water
Jussie Smollett breaks silence on Chicago attack
Man holds up, robs Dunkin' Donuts with child
More News