Uncle Kracker to perform at Tulare County Fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Uncle Kracker is coming to the Tulare County Fair!

The rap-rock country singer with hit singles like 'Smile,' 'Follow Me,' and 'Drift Away', will be appearing on the stage on Thursday, September 12.

The fair will be held from September 11 to 15. It's celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and will feature over 100 attractions, displays and events to mark the occasion.

You can visit here for more information.
