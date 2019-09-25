ABC premieres

What is 'Stumptown'?

By Jennifer Matarese and Sandy Kenyon
NEW YORK -- ABC's new drama "Stumptown" may have you asking...what is "Stumptown?"

Well, if you're from Portland, you already know...Portland, Oregon!

Back in the mid-1800s, the land had to be cleared so quickly that the stumps of trees were often not removed right away. There were so many, people called the area Stumptown.

Stumptown is also the name of a popular coffee roaster.

This series is based on the popular graphic novel by the same name written by Greg Rucka with art by Matthew Southworth.

Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders) is a strong, assertive and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother she takes care of.

She works as a private investigator, described often as an anti-hero, solving other people's messes with a blind eye toward her own.

Lieutenant Cosgrove (Cameryn Manheim) and Detective Miles Hoffman (Michael Ealy) serve as the official officers in "Stumptown" often working with Dex to take down crime in the area.

"Stumptown" premieres on Wednesday, September 25th at 10/9c on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimeabc premieres
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PREMIERES
'Emergence' stars on why thrillers are so intriguing
Meet the young star at the center of ABC's 'Mixed-ish'
'The Good Doctor' stars talk about their characters' relationship
Allison Tolman and Donald Faison talk about 'Emergence'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vape pen charger explosion leaves thousands in damage to woman's home
Man shot in southwest Fresno, police searching for suspect vehicle
Fresno gang members caused fights during prison peacemaking program
Hours-long standoff ends, domestic violence suspect not found in Visalia home
Fresno police payouts could create fiscal emergency
Fresno car buyers say they were deceived by well-known dealership
35-year-old bicyclist struck, injured by vehicle in east central Fresno
Show More
1,100 tons of hay, farming equipment on fire in Fresno County
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
Woman warns others after buying used car filled with vermin, roaches
City council to vote on electric scooters as Fresno shared mobility program
3-year-old recovering after gang-related shooting in Coalinga
More TOP STORIES News