Will Smith launches Bel-Air Athletics clothing line

You can now literally show your love for the show on your sleeves.
Philly's own Will Smith took to Instagram to announce Bel-Air Athletics.
It is a new line of sportswear inspired by the classic sitcom that helped launch his career.
The clothes are designed to resemble the athletic uniforms at Bel-Air Academy, the elite private school Will Smith's character attended.
The clothes can be purchased at Shop.willsmith.com/. The line includes an Academy Track Jacket for $95, a Throwback Tee for $40, Bel-Air Shorts for $50, and a Gym Bag Kit for $200.