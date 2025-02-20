Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller struck in head by line drive during spring training game

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller was hit in the head by a line drive on Thursday during the team's spring training game against the Chicago Cubs, but he was able to walk off the field.

The scary moment happened in the third inning when Michael Busch ripped a 105.5 mph liner that appeared to hit Miller on the right temple, where the hat meets the head. Miller immediately fell to the ground while holding his head, but he quickly got up on his knees as medical staff rushed onto the field.

He exited the game, but he was able to walk off the field on his own.

Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy said when trainers came to check on Miller, the pitcher made a joke about hanging a curveball.

"It's always very terrifying and frightening," Muncy said. "Thankfully, he seemed like he was OK."

The 25-year-old right-hander entered spring training in the mix for a spot in the starting rotation, though it's unclear how long he'll be out after Thursday's injury. He had a 2-4 record with an 8.52 ERA over 13 starts last season.

This was also the first MLB game to use robo-umpires. It's an automated ball-strike system, but won't be used during the regular season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.