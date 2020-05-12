sports

Senior Spotlight: Hoover High's Ethan Noble-Spry is an all-around competitor

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city-county All-Star football game scheduled for June may have been canceled, but organizers posted the selection rosters online.

One of their picks is also up for the B'nai B'rith award at Hoover High School -- Ethan Noble-Spry.

"The way that he would track a ball in at the tight-end position was a lot different than someone who was taught to just be a football player."

Ethan Noble-Spry only played one season of tight-end for the Patriots, but it was enough to attract a football offer from William Met University in Oregon.

Ethan's main sport was baseball. A sport in which he became well-versed on nearly every part of the field.

"Played left field, sophomore year I played right field, junior year I played third and first, and senior year I played shortstop," he told Action News.

"That's almost every position!" said Sports Director Stephen Hicks.

"Yeah, I'm a utility player," he said.

This season he was hoping to lead the Patriots on a playoff push. His last game before the cancellation.

During Hoover's first game, the team wore their white jerseys.

"It was our first home game in white jerseys and I hit a home run that game," Noble-Spry.

"Did you really?" Stephen asked.

"Yeah, my very last game, I hit a home run," Ethan said.

He also posted a GPA of 3.92, and next year, he'll be the first in his family to go to college.

"It's big. I like being the first one at everything," he said.

Should he play football next season, his high school coach says that team will get an all-around competitor.

"Enjoyment in blocking guys, he found enjoyment on getting on the kick off team. So he wasn't coming out there to just be this specialty of a position," his coach said.
