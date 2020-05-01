Demand for chicks at Madera livestock supply store skyrockets during pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Business is booming for local feed stores as they try to keep baby chicks in stock.Evans Feed and Livestock Supply in Madera gets a shipment of 1,000 chicks every Thursday, and they've been selling out quickly.Last year, on a good day, they'd sell about 500.Thursday morning, about 20 people lined up and waited for the doors to open to make sure they got theirs.Assistant manager Amy Evans says it's been a fun process explaining to people that it takes about six months for the hens to start laying eggs."It's actually really heartwarming. People are getting out, doing something that's not on the computer. They're doing something that's productive. Give back to their families," Evans said. "If they get enough chickens, they'll have enough to have a project sell to the neighbors and give back to the local community."If you are interested in purchasing chicks, they are first-come, first-served---all of the store's locations in Madera, Porterville and Chowchilla open at 8 a.m.Evans Feed suggests making a special order which will arrive in June.