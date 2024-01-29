Clovis store helping you be fashionable at events without breaking the bank

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- With event season fast approaching in the Central Valley, Clovis' best-kept secret is offering you glam for any occasion without taking up space in your closet.

"We've got brand new dresses to vintage dresses and everything in between," says Dresses Worn Once Owner Michelle Bertao.

Rather than spending hundreds on a dress per function, rent it at Dresses Worn Once.

"You find a dress, you pay the rental fee, you pay the deposit," Bertao said. "You wear your dress at the event, you bring it back the next week after."

Bertao came up with the concept when she and her friends had daughters in high school.

"One of my friends her daughter wanted to go to every formal, every prom and she was just saying, 'I'm a teacher, and I can't afford these dresses every time.'"

So Michelle thought of starting a community closet.

"That turned into me going onto Facebook Marketplace, finding used dresses, getting donations from my friends and pulling them together," she said.

The concept was such a hit, it turned into a brick-and-mortar.

Located off Clovis Avenue near Barstow, Dresses Worn Once offers formal wear to rent for any occasion.

Rental fees average around $40.

"I want them to feel comfortable in what they're wearing and beautiful for that one night, their special event," Bertao said.

Sizes range from zero to 20.

Once you drop off the dress, you get your deposit back.

"Unless you drag it through the mud or spill red wine on it, just bring it back and I will take care of it," Bertao said.

You can book an appointment -- accessories are available to try on or purchase.

"I've got groups of girls coming in here -- they take over the whole shop and they just have so much fun playing dress-up," Bertao said.

