active shooter

Experts share 4 potentially life-saving skills in an active shooter situation

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Situational awareness, run, hide and fight.

Those are four potentially life-saving skills should you find yourself in an active shooter situation, says Threat Scenarios co-owner Brad Engmann.

"In an active shooter situation, you simply do not have the time to react, to think about what you're going to do you just have to move," Engmann said.

The Bay Area-based company specializes in training civilians and law enforcement in how to handle violent scenarios, including an active shooter situation.

Their website shows trainees navigating all types of situations over a two-day course.

Experienced instructors use props to make the training as life-like as possible.

RELATED: Tulare County Fair organizers enhance security following Gilroy festival shooting

"If something does happen they're able to react based on the information they've programmed into themselves," Engmann said.

Last Sunday, three people were killed at the Gilroy Garlic Festival and more than a dozen more injured after a shooter opened fire on unsuspecting festival-goers.

Unlike Gilroy, El Paso's shooting was near a shopping plaza in Walmart, killing at least 20 people Saturday.

Nine people were killed, and 28 others were injured in Dayton, Ohio less than 24 hours later.

Despite the different circumstances, Engmann says time is always of the essence.

Once alerted to the threat, he says quickly run, hide or get to an exit.

"If you're simply frozen in place, he can come on you very fast, and that distance or lack of distance dramatically reduces your survivability," Engmann said.

Depending on your proximity to the shooter, it's time to fight.

"If he's right on you, you can fight for your life," he said. "Improvise a weapon grab a hammer, grab a can do anything to engage that threat because he's going to try to kill you."

The idea is to make sure trainees have a defensive mindset and a plan already in place.

Learn more about Threat Scenarios here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
safetyel paso shootingmass shootinggilroy garlic festival shootingactive shooter
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTIVE SHOOTER
Survivor of Las Vegas massacre reacts to TX, OH mass shootings
Dayton shooting witness 'will never get' gunfire sound out of his head
9 Dayton shooting victims identified; suspect's sister among the dead
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
Connor Stephen Betts ID'd as Dayton suspected shooter
Mom killed shielding child in El Paso shooting, sister says
9 Dayton shooting victims identified; suspect's sister among the dead
Man shot outside central Fresno apartment complex
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
Trump orders flags to half-staff for El Paso, Dayton victims
Show More
Organizers enhance security ahead of Tulare County Fair
Patrick Crusius: What we know about El Paso suspected shooter
Horrific crash on Hwy 41 near Caruthers leaves 1 dead, 5 injured
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into big rig in northwest Fresno
Madera police investigate deadly gang-related shooting
More TOP STORIES News