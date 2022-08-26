Staying proactive about your child's eye health

There are many ways children can succeed inside the classroom - which includes having healthy eyes.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There are many ways children can succeed inside the classroom - which includes having healthy eyes.

A child's vision is constantly developing.

According to eye doctors, it's the parents' responsibility to help identify a potential problem.

"They may not be able to pick up on it themselves," explained Dr. Mehdi Ghajar, with Eye Medical Center of Fresno. "And of course, they may not be able to communicate it well to a grown-up."

Dr. Ghajar encourages parents to look out for tell-tale signs such as squinting, or if they're sitting too close to the TV or computer.

Children and teens should be going in for regular screenings to make sure they don't have refractive errors such as nearsightedness or farsightedness.

Dr. Ghajar also warns parents to monitor their child's screen time.

"Since COVID and since the increase in the use of tablets and iPhones, we're going to see a whole lot more children becoming nearsighted," he said.

According to doctors, children usually start to need glasses around three to four years old, as well as 11-12 years old.

The need for glasses can also be prevented with sunlight.

"Have that outdoor exposure every day in their lives for at least an hour or more," Dr. Ghajar said.

Not addressing eye issues early can lead to more serious problems.

The good news though -- Dr. Ghajar said he hasn't seen many kids come in with serious eye issues, which means parents and teachers are staying proactive when it comes to child eye health.