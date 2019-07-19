Fallen power pole causes grass fire, leaves many without power southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fallen power pole caused a grass fire to break out and left hundreds without power in southeast Fresno Friday morning.
PG&E officials say a third-party vehicle struck low hanging telephone lines, which brought down a power pole on East Tulare Avenue west of Clovis Avenue just before 4:30 a.m.
A grass fire broke out along the roadway. Firefighters spent the morning containing the flames before it threatened nearby structures.
More than 1,100 people were left without power in the area, but it has since been restored. Traffic through Tulare Avenue between Minnewawa and Clovis has reopened.
