power outage

Fallen power pole causes grass fire, leaves many without power southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fallen power pole caused a grass fire to break out and left hundreds without power in southeast Fresno Friday morning.

PG&E officials say a third-party vehicle struck low hanging telephone lines, which brought down a power pole on East Tulare Avenue west of Clovis Avenue just before 4:30 a.m.

A grass fire broke out along the roadway. Firefighters spent the morning containing the flames before it threatened nearby structures.

More than 1,100 people were left without power in the area, but it has since been restored. Traffic through Tulare Avenue between Minnewawa and Clovis has reopened.

For more information on the outage click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno east centralfresno southeastpower outagefresno
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POWER OUTAGE
Power restored to more than 14,000 customers in Madera County foothills
Power restored to more than 3,000 in central Fresno
NYC blackout causes lights to go off on Broadway
MSG evacuated during JLo concert during NYC blackout
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News