Family pleads for Merced mom missing for a month to come home

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mother's Day will be a painful reminder for a Merced family this weekend.The woman - and mom they love - is missing and there's been no trace of her for a month.The husband of Ermelinda Alvarado says he last heard from her in April, when she told him she was driving to Texas to see him.Her children miss her terribly, especially as the day dedicated to mothers approaches."My mom's never been gone this long. Knowing she's somewhere, it hurts a lot," says 16-year-old Joslin Diaz.Diaz says she and her family would've gone to the park to celebrate as a family this Mother's Day, but instead, they're pleading for her to come home."If we had a bad day, she'd ask us about it. We told her everything. She was like my best friend."Jose Alvarado says he last spoke to his wife on April 10 while coming back from a business trip in Texas.His wife was supposed to pick him up from the airport in Fresno, but says he received an emotional call from her before his flight."I asked her - 'Where you at?', she said, 'I'm in Arizona'. I said, 'Turn around, drive to Fresno, pick me up'."She never showed up.A day later, her rental car was found near the California Arizona border in Blythe, her purse and keys inside, but Alvarado was nowhere to be found.Jose says they haven't heard any updates since her phone was pinged near the rental car that same day.Merced Police say they're working with investigators in Riverside County where Alvarado was last seen.Through tears, Diaz says she and her family are praying to see their mom again soon.The family will be going to Blythe again to continue their search. Meanwhile anyone who sees Alvarado or knows her whereabouts is asked to call the Merced Police Department.