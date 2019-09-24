If a Geography category comes up in Jeopardy, a five-year-old in Iowa might just sweep the board.
Akshaj Chidananda began exploring the world map at just two years old.
Three years later, he can identify every country around the world by just looking at its outline.
He began memorizing these using flashcards with his dad.
He can also identify a country's flag and name its capital at the blink of an eye.
5-year-old can name a country by looking at its outline or flag
KINDERGARTEN
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News