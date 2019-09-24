kindergarten

5-year-old can name a country by looking at its outline or flag

If a Geography category comes up in Jeopardy, a five-year-old in Iowa might just sweep the board.

Akshaj Chidananda began exploring the world map at just two years old.

Three years later, he can identify every country around the world by just looking at its outline.

He began memorizing these using flashcards with his dad.

He can also identify a country's flag and name its capital at the blink of an eye.
