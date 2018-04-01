EASTER

Easter marks the first major weekend of visitors for Fresno City parks

Frilly dresses and Easter egg hunts mark the annual return of visitors to Woodward Park. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Frilly dresses and Easter egg hunts mark the annual return of visitors to Woodward Park.

"Just barbecuing and doing a little Easter egg hunt before," said Samuel Castro.

Since early morning, the park's 300 acres of sprawling green meadows transformed into tent cities.

Visitors had to arrive early to stake your spots. Some reserved their pavilions as early as January.

"Kind of crowded and chaotic. We got there at like 11 and then 30 minutes later another family showed up and they were like, we're closed," said Annalisa Jaquez.

The variety of different activities attracts thousands of families every year.

While parents are worn out cooking, some kids are already looking forward to coming back next year.

"It was pretty cool finding all the eggs because we all got to be involved in this one," said Daniel Moreno.

City staff spent hours earlier this week preparing for the massive crowds. If you don't get in early, trying to wait your turn is not for the faint of heart.

"It's crazy. I couldn't even drive in here. I had to park on the other side of the highway," said Samuel Castro.

Woodward is just one of the city's 84 parks.

Once families pack up and leave for the night, 10 staff members will have to come in and clean the grounds. This is just the beginning of their busiest season.
