FAMILY & PARENTING

Firefighter mourning unexpected death of wife after giving birth to twins

EMBED </>More Videos

The pain is still raw, but Reeder says he wants to share his story to warn people. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
UPDATE: Firefighter Nick Reeder and his family are overwhelmed by the community support.

More than $8000 from 140 new GoFundMe page. donations since I reported this story on Sunday.

A state assembly member's local office just reached out to make a direct donation!

----

Nick Reeder's life was just coming into focus last week--four years ago, he found Amanda Sawyer.

"We met on an online profile, yeah and we had a blind date and were inseparable after that date. It was love at first sight definitely," said Nick Reeder.

Nick says she did it all--mother, worker, wife and she loved that he was a firefighter, even decorating their home with fire memorabilia.

They had Layla three years ago and last year, she used fire gear to let him know she was pregnant again.

Amanda gave birth to healthy twins last Monday.

She met Kelce and Kaia and then took a quick turn for the worst.



"She passed out and then the doctors jumped in immediately," said Reeder.

An aneurysm ended her life after just 37 years and Reeder is stuck thinking about life without Amanda.

"I can get through it. I can do it. I'm a fireman. I fix things. That's what I do. So I'm going to be able to make this happen. I'm going to make this work, but it's not going to be by myself," said Reeder.

His mother and sister are helping out, but Reeder is also referring to his fire family and other people who started a meal train to keep Amanda's five kids fed.

Almost 400 people have also contributed more than $30,000 in three days on a GoFundMe page.

"Not surprised because I knew Amanda was loved by many but impressed how fast it's come together," said Reeder.

The pain is still raw, but Reeder says he wants to share his story to warn people it can happen even to healthy new mothers and to let everyone know about the love of his life.

"I want people to know because I don't know because she was amazing," said Reeder.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
family
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Do you want your child to be the next Gerber baby?
PHOTOS: North Carolina fire and rescue company celebrates 11 babies born in about a year
VIDEO: 2 toddlers ecstatic to see garbage truck
Families attend workshop in hopes of becoming foster parents
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News