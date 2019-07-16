Family & Parenting

Huggies displays dads on diaper boxes for first time

In a momentous occasion, Huggies is featuring dads on its diaper packaging for the first time ever.

The company came up with seven box designs, and three of the Special Delivery diaper boxes feature men front and center with babies.

The new premium diaper line touts plant-based ingredients.

They come in black boxes and started hitting shelves this month.

The company says dads have an important role in the family, and they want to make sure dads are equally celebrated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingbabiesfamily
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News