Farm worker killed in Tulare County tractor accident

A farm worker was killed Friday in a tractor accident in Tulare County.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says that deputies responded to the accident at 1:13 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of Avenue 328 and Road 80.The victim, 18-year-old Miguel Hernandez, of Tulare, had been baling hay in a field when, for unknown reasons, he was run over by the tractor he was driving.Two other employees of the ranch noticed the accident, called 9-1-1, and began CPR.Despite their best efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.