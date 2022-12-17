La Mejor in Farmersville gearing up for busiest time of the year

Tortilleria "La Mejor" Del Valle in Farmersville is celebrating 51 years in business.

The family owned store sells traditional Mexican food and staple holiday ingredients, like dough for tortillas and tamales.

La Mejor was founded in October 1970 by Rafael and Octaviana Vasquez.

They immigrated from Mexico to the Bay Area and eventually made their way to Tulare County with their 5 children, including Rosa, who is continuing the family business.

"I don't have my parents any more, I lost my parents but they are still here because the business is still alive." Rosa shares.

Rosa has been working at the store since she was 8 years old, along with her siblings.

The store was like their second home.

La Mejor is now home to a new generation including Rosa's daughter, Elizabeth.

"It feels amazing. My cousins, there are 13 of us, and December is our busiest month of the year. Christmas Eve is the busiest day of the year, it's super packed, and my cousins, we all get together and we help out." says Elizabeth.

Elizabeth says thousands of locals walk through their doors during the Holiday season.

The family considers themselves *blessed* to be able to share their traditional foods with customers- but more importantly keeping their family legacy alive.

"My parents, this is what they work all their entire lives. I always remember my mom saying this is all for you guys, this is yours, you gotta continue doing it," Rosa mentions.

La Mejor is open seven days a week and orders can be placed in advance over the phone.

The family business is located on Farmersville Blvd.