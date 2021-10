FARMERSVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some South Valley residents can get help through some tough financial times brought on by the pandemic.Community Services Employment Training and the City of Farmersville are partnering to help residents pay their utility bills.To qualify, applicants will need to provide certification that they lost income due to the pandemic.They'll also need to submit documents showing they are behind on utility payments, along with a copy of the bills requested for payment.You can call 1-844-224-1316 for more information about this program.