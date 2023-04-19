Man killed, woman hospitalized after train hits car in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead and a woman is fighting for her life after a passenger train slammed into their car in Fresno County on Tuesday.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver drove around the downed railroad crossings on East Conejo near Peach Avenue.

An Amtrak train then collided with the car, launching it about 200 feet up the tracks.

The driver died at the scene and the passenger was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

None of the 1,300 passengers on the train were hurt.

The CHP is investigating the crash.