Man dies in rollover crash in Madera County, CHP says

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Madera County.It happened just after 4:00 am on Monday near Santa Fe and Sharon, east of Chowchilla.Officers say a 31-year-old man was driving south on Santa Fe when, for an unknown reason, he swerved to the right. The car overturned several times, and the man was ejected from the vehicle.He was pronounced dead at the scene.The passenger in his car was also thrown from the vehicle. He refused treatment but did have complaints of some pain.The cause of the crash is under investigation. It's unclear if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.