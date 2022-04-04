fatal crash

1 dies in head-on crash in Kings County

(Shutterstock)

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a man in Kings County last week.

It happened Friday just before 10:30 pm on Kansas Avenue, west of Highway 43, between Hanford and Corcoran.


Authorities say a 54-year-old man in a Toyota was driving east when he drifted into the opposite lane and collided with an oncoming Ford.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene.

Four people inside the Ford suffered minor to moderate injuries. One of those passengers was taken to Adventist Health hospital in Tulare.


The CHP is still working to determine what caused the 54-year-old driver to veer into the other lane. It's unclear if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

