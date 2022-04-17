fatal crash

1 killed, 1 severely injured in DUI crash on Highway 99 in Tulare County

The CHP says the suspect will be arrested on multiple felony charges once released from the hospital.
EMBED <>More Videos

1 killed, 1 severely injured in DUI crash on Hwy 99 in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A deadly crash involving a wrong-way driver in Tulare County shut down a major roadway and disrupted traffic early on Sunday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 99 near Betty Drive just before 4:30 am.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says the wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle while traveling northbound on the southbound lane.

Officers say the driver got on the freeway after traveling the wrong way along Highway 198 in Visalia.

One person in the other vehicle died at the scene while the wrong way driver suffered major injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital.

Officials say the suspect will be arrested on multiple felony charges once released from the hospital.

Officials say DUI was a factor in the collision.

Southbound Highway 99 is now back open to drivers.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countychpfatal crashcalifornia highway patrolhighway 99dui crashtraffic
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Man killed in rollover crash near Firebaugh
1 killed in Madera County's third deadly crash in successive weekends
Driver killed in crash with truck in Fresno County
Farmworker killed in rollover crash in Fresno County
TOP STORIES
Huge fire tears through 4 homes in Visalia
Stray bullets hit 2 apartments in Fresno, 1 resident hospitalized
Fast facts about income tax deadline: April 18
2 minors killed, 9 injured in Pittsburgh Airbnb shooting
Video shows thief snatching pit bull from home in Southern California
15-year-old killed in shooting at house party in Exeter
Police arrest suspect in mall shooting that left 14 injured
Show More
Russia bears down on Mariupol, strikes other Ukraine cities
1 killed in Madera County's third deadly crash in successive weekends
Airlines are slashing flights due to staffing shortage
Man killed in rollover crash near Firebaugh
TikTok star raises awareness after colon cancer diagnosis
More TOP STORIES News