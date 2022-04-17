1 killed, 1 severely injured in DUI crash on Highway 99 in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A deadly crash involving a wrong-way driver in Tulare County shut down a major roadway and disrupted traffic early on Sunday morning.The crash happened on Highway 99 near Betty Drive just before 4:30 am.The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says the wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle while traveling northbound on the southbound lane.Officers say the driver got on the freeway after traveling the wrong way along Highway 198 in Visalia.One person in the other vehicle died at the scene while the wrong way driver suffered major injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital.Officials say the suspect will be arrested on multiple felony charges once released from the hospital.Officials say DUI was a factor in the collision.Southbound Highway 99 is now back open to drivers.