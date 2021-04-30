fatal fire

1 killed, 1 injured in mobile home fire in north Fresno

Firefighters say they heard explosions when they arrived. Both mobile homes burned to the ground.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Authorities have identified the man killed in a mobile home fire in north Fresno last Friday as Ronald Richardson, 56, of Fresno.

Firefighters say one person was found dead after a fire destroyed two mobile homes in north Fresno.

The fire was first reported just after 11:00 pm on Thursday at the Trails End Mobile Home Park on Blackstone and Sierra.

Fire crews pronounced one person dead at the scene.

Another person was taken to the hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation.

Fire officials requested heavier equipment to search through the wreckage. Firefighters are expected to investigate through the morning hours.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is the city's second fatal fire in less than a week. Last Saturday, a woman was killed in a motel fire in downtown Fresno.

Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
