MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after he was shot at an apartment complex in Merced on Friday night.

The shooting happened around 9 pm in the area of Parsons and Gerard avenues.

Officers have taped off the parking lot of the apartment complex as they look for evidence.

Merced police have not yet released any other details about the shooting.

