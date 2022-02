FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno is moving forward with a major investment in public transit.The Fresno City Council passed the $11.4 million FAX facility improvement project.The plan is set to modernize the existing FAX facility and equipment, increase the quality of service for transit riders and create a safer working environment.Officials say one of their goals is to make sure the majority of people hired for the project are Fresno residents.Plus, they are aiming for 30% of the hours to be filled by new apprentices.