Organic strawberry recall: FDA investigating hepatitis A outbreak linked to strawberries

The brands involved were Fresh Kampo and H-E-B.
Anyone who bought these strawberries between March 5 and April 25, 2022, and froze them for later consumption should throw them away.
If you are unsure of what brand you purchased, when you purchased your strawberries, or where you purchased them from prior to freezing them, the strawberries should be thrown away, the FDA says.
RELATED: More products linked to Jif peanut butter recall pulled over salmonella concerns
They were sold at a number of stores including Aldi, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, WinCo Foods, and Walmart, according to the FDA.
The traceback investigations show that cases in California, Minnesota, and Canada report having purchased fresh organic strawberries branded as FreshKampo or HEB prior to becoming ill.
Illness onset dates range from March 28 - April 30, 2022.
Symptoms of hepatitis A usually occurs within 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water, and may include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine, and pale stool. In some instances, particularly in children under the age of six, hepatitis A infection may be asymptomatic, the FDA says.
People with hepatitis A infections usually completely recover within one to two weeks; however, in rare cases hepatitis A may become chronic, causing relapsing infection, according to the FDA. Chronic hepatitis A infection can lead to more severe health problems, including liver failure, and death.
You're urged to contact your doctor if you think you may have eaten these strawberries in the last few weeks, and/or experiencing symptoms of hepatitis A infection after eating these fresh organic strawberries.