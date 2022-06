TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A traffic stop led to a major drug bust Friday night in Tulare County.CHP officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Highway 99 and Tulare Avenue around 7:30 pm.The Tulare County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Unit was called out and they found 150,000 fentanyl pills in the vehicle.Investigators say the street value is $750,000.25-year-old Jose Zendejas and 19-year-old Benito Madrigal, both from Washington, were booked into the Tulare County Pre-trial facility for the possession and transportation of illegal drugs.