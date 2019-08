#AshlanIncident [update] Forward progress of fire has been stopped, fire 10 acres. Fire cause under investigation. — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) August 10, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews contained a grass fire in Fresno County Saturday afternoon.The blaze broke out on Ashlan Avenue east of Academy, burning 10 acres before it was contained.Video captured by Fresno County Fire shows tall flames creating a plume of smoke.The cause of the fire is under investigation.