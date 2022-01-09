house fire

7 displaced after fire damages home in east central Fresno

Firefighters say there was concern about the fire going up the wall and into the attic.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Red Cross is helping three adults and four children find temporary housing after a house fire broke out at their east central Fresno home.

Crews were called to the scene in the area of N Jackson Ave and E Olive Ave just after 4 pm on Saturday.

They found a fire on the outside of the home that started to burn into the subfloor under the inside of the home.

Fire crews had to cut holes in the floor to put out the fire.

Firefighters say there was concern about the fire going up the wall and into the attic because older homes, like this one, don't have fire stops in the wall.

PG&E did turn off power and gas to the home, which was damaged in the fire.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

