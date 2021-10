KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Drivers traveling along State Route 198 between Hanford and Lemoore may see a column of smoke toward the north.A haystack fire has been burning since Monday night on 15th Avenue near Lacey Boulevard.Smoke and flames can be seen for miles.Fire crews have not said what may have caused the fire.Firefighters were keeping a close eye on the flames until the fire burns out.