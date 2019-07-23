25 firefighters make quick work of 4 acre grass fire in east-central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews from Fresno and Clovis Fire were able to make quick work of grass fire in east-central Fresno.

The fire was first reported around 8:30 p.m. Monday near Minnewawa and Olive.

25 firefighters responded to the blaze and were able to knock it down in 45 minutes.

Fire officials say the area where the fire started has a lot of homeless encampments but they are still investigating the cause.

They are warning the public to be cautious in the area and that even though it's dark it is still hot outside there is a lot of brush and grass out there that can easily ignite.
