Smoke, ash from California wildfires covers Central Valley skies

The San Joaquin Air Pollution Control District are warning residents to limit the amount of time spend outdoors.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As wildfires continue to burn across California, a smoky haze has started to cover the Central Valley, and local residents reported seeing ash flakes in some North Valley towns.

Some residents in Livingston and Delhi shared photos on social media showing ash falling on top of cars.

RELATED: California Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency due to fires

In Kerman, clouds of smoke covered the sun making it appear red on Wednesday morning.



The smoke has also triggered an Air Quality Alert for Fresno, Kings, Tulare, Merced and Madera counties on Wednesday.

RELATED: Experts worry that recent wildfires could have severe impact on air quality

Officials with the San Joaquin Air Pollution Control District are warning residents about the potential dangers associated with spending an extended amount of time outdoors.

If you see smoky skies in your area, share the photos with us on Facebook or using #abc30insider.
