Smoke, ash from California wildfires covers Central Valley skies

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As wildfires continue to burn across California, a smoky haze has started to cover the Central Valley, and local residents reported seeing ash flakes in some North Valley towns.Some residents in Livingston and Delhi shared photos on social media showing ash falling on top of cars.In Kerman, clouds of smoke covered the sun making it appear red on Wednesday morning.The smoke has also triggered an Air Quality Alert for Fresno, Kings, Tulare, Merced and Madera counties on Wednesday.Officials with the San Joaquin Air Pollution Control District are warning residents about the potential dangers associated with spending an extended amount of time outdoors.