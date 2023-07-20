Flood damage remains 6 months later in Planada

Driving down the streets of Planada, the January floods seem like a distant memory to an outsider, but for those who live and work here the scars run deep.

PLANADA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Driving down the streets of Planada, the January floods seem like a distant memory to an outsider, but for those who live and work here the scars run deep.

"This is back in January," said Kathy Moreno, Planada Resident. "Wow. Actually seems longer."

The post office on Broadway in Planada remains closed. Signs on the door direct people to pick up their mail nearly 10 miles away in Merced.

"My husband is on disability so we have to check the mail often to make sure everything's okay with his social security and whatnot," said Moreno.

There is no indication of the doors opening back up anytime soon.

"I don't know," said Moreno. "We'll see. We'll see what happens."

At one point Broadway sat underwater. It's clear now but something has changed.

"You still see people enjoying the park and walking to the store, but I mean Planada I think is still sad in a lot of ways," said Deanna Adame, Deanna's Hair Salon.

Deanna Adame reopened the doors of the salon she's owned for 33 years in May thanks to the help of friends, but until recently the flood's impacts were obvious.

"I just really got rid of my sandbags I want to say about 7 days ago," said Adame.

Adame worried about the snow melt causing more damage as she was still picking up the pieces.

"I didn't feel like it was home," said Adame. "It's starting to feel like home, more like my place again."

Some have yet to be able to let go of things they hope could be salvaged.

"This makes me cry," said Anastacio Rosales, Planada Resident. "Why? Because my mom loved it so much. I can just see that I'm going to have to throw it away."

Anastacio Rosales stood in what once was his parents' home, a home he was just able to move back into 3 weeks ago. He's worked to replace cabinets, floors, and walls, but the walls remain empty... family photos that once filled them were damaged.

"It could be a brand new house from the inside but the good memories from our family, our parents mainly, they're not here no more and that makes me real sad about that," said Rosales.

Residents said there was overwhelming support when the floods happened, but many did not qualify for FEMA so they are now looking to the county and federal government for other relief. The Merced County Board of Supervisors says 20 million dollars was just allocated in the state budget for Planada flood relief.

