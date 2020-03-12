24/7 Live
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
fog
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30 showing Central California Fog Conditions
Tuesday, November 12, 2024 6:09AM
Stream Central California's News and Original Shows 24/7
Track slowdowns on Valley roads in realtime:
ABC30 Traffic Tracker
Fresno - Yosemite International Airport Flight Information:
FlyFresno.com
<-- Return to ABC30 Main Weather Page
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
WEATHER
FRESNO COUNTY
TULARE COUNTY
KINGS COUNTY
MADERA COUNTY
FRESNO
MERCED COUNTY
FOG
WINTER WEATHER
SEVERE WEATHER
Fog
Central California drivers urged to use caution on foggy roads
Man killed in foggy multi-vehicle crash in Madera County
Foggy conditions cause driver to launch onto Valley golf course: CHP
Business owners in Chicago are using fog machines to stop burglars
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
Dust storm knocks out power, causes damage across Central Valley
13 minutes ago
105th Central Valley Veterans Day Parade in downtown Fresno
Several hurt in massive pile-up on dust-covered highway in Madera Co.
3 hours ago
What could be behind the Central Valley's switch from Biden to Trump
Teen hospitalized after being stabbed near Sanger school, police say
3 hours ago
Drivers left stranded as dust storm sweeps through Tulare County
2 hours ago
Break the Barriers offering free programs to veterans
Fresno Chinatown looking to become hub for local small businesses