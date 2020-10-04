Society

Food stamp benefits are going up because food prices are rising

By Tami Luhby
Food stamp recipients will soon get more money to buy groceries due to the recent steep jump in food prices -- an automatic change that will help needy Americans as Congress continues to stall over additional relief.

The maximum benefit is going up 5.3% as of Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

This year's annual cost-of-living increase is more than double the average 2% boost over the past 20 years.

The bump is based on the average cost of a USDA-designed food plan in the proceeding June.

Grocery prices have skyrocketed during the pandemic, which has caused a surge in demand as millions of Americans stay home and avoid eating out.

While there's no significant shortage of food, disruptions in the supply chain have created scarcities and driven up prices.

Congressional Democrats and consumer advocates have been pushing to increase the maximum benefit by 15% for months, but the measure has not made it into any coronavirus relief packages.

Lawmakers have approved other enhancements to nutrition programs.

Under the cost-of-living bump, a typical household of four will receive $680 a month in food stamps, up from $646 a month.

Nearly all states have opted to provide food stamp beneficiaries the maximum benefit for their household size, which was authorized by Congress in a coronavirus rescue bill in mid-March.

Recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, as food stamps are formally known, will likely see the increase starting this month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfood stampsfoodpersonal financestimulus fundsgovernmentwelfarefinancecovid 19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Doctors say Trump's blood oxygen level dropped suddenly
Coronavirus: Trump 'not yet out of the woods,' president's physician says
Creek Fire evacuees told to pack up and leave Clovis hotel
Stabbing suspect shot by Fresno police officer dies from injuries, deputy chief says
Creek Fire: Event held in NW Fresno to help victims, animals impacted by flames
Creek Fire: 315,413 acres burned, 62% contained
Fresno County sheriff's deputy crashes into ambulance while responding to call
Show More
President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19
46-year-old man killed in drive-by shooting in east central Fresno
SQF Complex Fire: 154,983 acres burned, 61% contained
River Park movie theater gets major facelift, rebranded as Regal Cinemas
Fresno's Cornerstone Church to hold drive-through food giveaway
More TOP STORIES News