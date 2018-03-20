FOOD & DRINK

A business in Three Rivers makes Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat

A Sierra Subs and Salads in Three Rivers is getting some recognition. (KFSN)

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Sierra Subs and Salads in Three Rivers is getting some recognition.

It made it onto Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in 2018.

This is the second time Sierra Subs and Salads has made the list.

Allison Millner and Dane Millner, the owners, said they are surprised to have made the list.

"There's roughly 650,000 restaurants in the U.S. and we are number 79 we couldn't believe it," Dane said.

Allison agreed with Dane and is thankful for their customers.

"It's humbling and wonderful and all those things," said Allison.

She explained that her and Dane always wanted to own a restaurant. Their dream became a reality nine years ago when they were able to open up Sierra Subs and Salads.

They found the perfect location on the bank of Kaweah River making it a beautiful dining experience in Three Rivers.

Now, nine years later they have a five-star rating with 270 glowing reviews on Yelp.

"We care about what we do," Allison said. "We put a lot of love in our food and we care about the costumer's experience. I think that makes a big difference."

The Millners explained their food is made from scratch with many vegetarian options. Even their soups are made from scratch and they have 90 different soups they rotate in the cooler months.

Allison mentioned customer's love their "The Manwhich", which is loaded with meat, olive tapenade, cheese, tomato, red onion and lettuce squeezed between three pieces of bread.

What also makes their business unique is that they have a different special each week everything from poke bowls to using ingredients like goat or duck. These ideas they get when they travel the world.

However, sometimes it does prove difficult to come up with an idea because they do not repeat specials.

"If we are stuck on week and we can't think of anything we will poor a slightly dirty martini, drink it and we get creative," Dane explained.

Allison also credits her employees for helping to make it onto Yelp's top list.

"We just thankful for any recognition that we are doing a good job and that we are pleasing people and we like to see people leave happy," Allison said.

They hope to continue to climb to the top.

